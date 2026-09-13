This Chennai-based port is planning ₹1,200cr IPO in India
What's the story
Kamarajar Port Ltd, the first corporate major port in India, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO). A successful IPO would make Kamarajar the only listed state-backed port in the country. The Chennai-based port will start the process of appointing investment banks for its IPO, which is likely to include an offer for sale worth around ₹1,200 crore.
Management
Pre-bid meeting with potential bankers
The Chennai Port Authority, the sole owner of Kamarajar Port, is looking for up to three bookrunning lead managers.
These managers will be responsible for structuring and managing the issue.
Investment banks are expected to start pitching for this mandate next week. A pre-bid meeting has already been held with potential bankers to answer their queries regarding the upcoming IPO process.
Timeline
IPO likely by calendar year 2027
While valuation discussions are yet to start, the IPO is likely to be completed by calendar year 2027.
Currently, India's public markets have three listed port entities: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), JSW Infrastructure Ltd, and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd backed by APM Terminals.
If successful, Kamarajar would become the only state-backed port in India to be listed on the stock exchange.
Port history
About Kamarajar Port
Established in 1999, Kamarajar is one of India's 12 major ports. It was initially developed as Ennore Port to handle thermal coal for the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.
Today, it handles a variety of cargo including petroleum, oil and lubricants, automobiles, and containers.
The port largely operates under the landlord model, where new terminals are developed through private operators under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.
Financial growth
Financial performance in FY26
In FY26, Kamarajar handled a record 49.08 million tons of cargo and 1,008 vessels. Its revenue rose by 9% to ₹1,239 crore from ₹1,138 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company's profit also increased by 10% to ₹596 crore from ₹539 crore last year.