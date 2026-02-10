Karnataka Bank's quarterly profit rises 2.5% YoY to ₹291 crore

The bank kept its bad loans in check, with gross NPAs dipping slightly to 3.32%. Its capital adequacy ratio—a measure of financial strength—stood tall at nearly 20%, and earnings per share came in at ₹7.69 this quarter.

Profit for 1st 9 months of FY26

For the first nine months of this financial year, Karnataka Bank pulled in over ₹902 crore in profit.

On the customer front, they resolved all investor complaints by the end of December—always good to see a bank keeping things smooth for its users.