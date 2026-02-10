Karnataka Bank's quarterly profit rises 2.5% YoY to ₹291 crore
Business
Karnataka Bank just reported a net profit of ₹291 crore for October-December 2025—a modest 2.5% bump from last year.
Total income hit ₹2,522 crore, and profits before setting aside funds for risks reached ₹452 crore.
Key financial ratios of the bank
The bank kept its bad loans in check, with gross NPAs dipping slightly to 3.32%.
Its capital adequacy ratio—a measure of financial strength—stood tall at nearly 20%, and earnings per share came in at ₹7.69 this quarter.
Profit for 1st 9 months of FY26
For the first nine months of this financial year, Karnataka Bank pulled in over ₹902 crore in profit.
On the customer front, they resolved all investor complaints by the end of December—always good to see a bank keeping things smooth for its users.