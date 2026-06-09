Kospi rebounds 8% as Samsung and SK Hynix rally
Business
South Korea's Kospi index just bounced back by as much as 8% after a rough three-day drop, thanks to big gains from memory chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
Investors are clearly feeling good about the future of AI chips, with both companies' stocks jumping as people returned to tech-focused bets.
Analysts say the recent market turbulence is more about shifting strategies than any real trouble for AI chips.
Samsung 9.1% SK Hynix over 14%
Samsung's shares shot up 9.1%, and SK Hynix climbed more than 14%, showing that confidence in memory chips is still strong.
Lee Jongwook of Samsung Securities even suggested holding or adding more shares after the dip, reflecting steady faith in long-term growth for these tech leaders, even when markets get shaky.