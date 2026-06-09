Kospi rebounds 8% as Samsung and SK Hynix rally Business Jun 09, 2026

South Korea's Kospi index just bounced back by as much as 8% after a rough three-day drop, thanks to big gains from memory chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Investors are clearly feeling good about the future of AI chips, with both companies' stocks jumping as people returned to tech-focused bets.

Analysts say the recent market turbulence is more about shifting strategies than any real trouble for AI chips.