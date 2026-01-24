Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 profit grows, but not quite enough for analysts
Kotak Mahindra Bank just posted a ₹3,446 crore profit for October-December 2025—a 4% bump from the year-ago quarter (October-December 2024), but still shy of what experts predicted.
The bank's overall earnings and revenue are up too, though not by as much as some hoped.
Growth is steady—even with some bumps
The bank's lending and deposits both grew by double digits this quarter.
Net interest income (basically what the bank earns from loans) rose 5%, while customer assets jumped 15%.
Plus, fewer loans turned bad—gross NPA is down to 1.3%, which is a good sign.
Rate cuts are squeezing profits
Thanks to the RBI cutting rates since early 2025, banks like Kotak have seen net interest margins come under pressure.
That pressure showed up in their numbers: nine-month profits were lower compared with the same nine-month period a year earlier (2024) because they didn't have the same big gains as before.