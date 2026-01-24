Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 profit grows, but not quite enough for analysts

The bank's lending and deposits both grew by double digits this quarter. Net interest income (basically what the bank earns from loans) rose 5%, while customer assets jumped 15%. Plus, fewer loans turned bad—gross NPA is down to 1.3%, which is a good sign.

Rate cuts are squeezing profits

Thanks to the RBI cutting rates since early 2025, banks like Kotak have seen net interest margins come under pressure.

That pressure showed up in their numbers: nine-month profits were lower compared with the same nine-month period a year earlier (2024) because they didn't have the same big gains as before.