Kwality Wall's shares jump 5% on Wednesday

The company just split from Hindustan Unilever (HUL), becoming a standalone ice cream player with brands like Cornetto and Magnum. With a market cap of ₹6,891.40 crore and annual revenue of ₹1,800 crore, it's now one of the biggest names in India's dessert scene.

Analysts are split on the company's prospects

If you held HUL shares on December 5, you got an equal number of Kwality Wall's shares—a fresh chance for investors to tap into the growing snacking market.

Meanwhile, Magnum Ice Cream Company's offer to buy a big stake at a lower price could help steady things during all this volatility.