Business

Lamborghini aims at triple digit sales in India

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 05:10 pm
Presently, the Italian company is selling around 52 cars in India and is enjoying market leadership in the super-luxury segment

Super luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini aims at triple-digit sales in India and plans to launch models concurrently in the country along with other nations, a company official said on Wednesday. Presently, the Italian company is selling around 52 cars in India and is enjoying market leadership in the super-luxury segment, priced above Rs. two crore.

Sales of super-luxury cars in 2020 declined 30 percent: Company

"We want to sell in triple digits in India in the super-luxury segment. We are selling around 52 cars in the country at the moment," Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India told reporters in Kolkata at the launch of the Huracan STO super sports car. Agarwal said that due to the pandemic, sales of super-luxury cars in 2020 declined 30 percent.

Aiming to strengthen our market share in super-luxury segment: Agarwal

"The company expects to reach the sales figure of 2019 level of around 270 cars in 2021, going by the trend observed in the first half of the year," Agarwal added. The official said sales of super-luxury cars peaked in 2018 with around 320 cars being sold in the category. "Our aim is to strengthen our market share in the super-luxury segment," he said.

Most sales are generated in the south: Agarwal

"We are already the market leader in the segment," the official added. Agarwal said the eastern region, comprising the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the northeastern states, contributed to 14 percent to 15 percent of total business in India. Most sales are generated in the south, followed by the west and north.

Trending Topics