Larsen & Toubro deploys robots, modular construction amid labor shortages

L&T highlights 'digital workers' and safety

To keep projects on track, L&T is using robots for tasks like welding and painting, calling them "digital workers," and shifting more work from sites to factories with prefabricated structures.

Raman also emphasized safety: "We hate to lose even one life in a year on account of accident in the site. Forget about lost time injuries. Fatality is something that bothers us very deeply," showing their focus on protecting workers while boosting efficiency.

Their international experience, especially in the Middle East, has helped them improve both project execution and work processes back home.