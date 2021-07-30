Home / News / Business News / Leher, IIM Bangalore's SIGMA club collaborate for product management competition
Leher, IIM Bangalore's SIGMA club collaborate for product management competition

Chandraveer Mathur
We are at a watershed moment in the social media industry where audio-based real-time interaction platforms have caught on and are witnessing a boom. Homegrown app Leher (much like Clubhouse) recently announced a partnership with the IIM Bangalore's SIGMA club to organize a product management case competition called Techzards. This would help students understand product management from a technical perspective. Here are more details.

Leher was co-founded by Vikas Malpani, Atul Jaju

Leher is the brainchild of Indian serial entrepreneur Vikas Malpani and former Goldman Sachs SVP Atul Jaju. The app provides people with similar interests an audio-video interface in real-time discussion rooms, replete with mainstream social media features and monetization avenues for creators.

Participants will face quiz in the first round

The Techzards competition organized on Leher will test participants' knowledge of product management alongside technical understanding. Multiple-choice questions will be presented as a quiz to help the participants broaden their horizon and understand the concepts of product management better. The participants with the highest number of correct answers in this round will progress to the second round.

Second round entrants would develop case studies

The participants who enter the second round would get an opportunity to showcase their product management skills with an innovative solution based on a live case on the Leher app. The case studies will be judged by an expert panel for their innovation, functionality, and real-time usability. Some participants will then progress to the final round.

Final round contestants stand chance to win Rs. 25,000

The final round would be a live virtual event on August 8 involving a presentation by the participants for a chance to win the grand prize of Rs. 25,000. Malpani said that this event would help recognize talent in the dynamic product management field. Leher's objective is to encourage youth to resolve real-time dilemmas of social audio platforms, he added.

Leher co-founder Vikas Malpani's thoughts on the competition

Malpani said, "It (the competition) would not only help unearth the jewels of the industry but also bring forth awareness to students who are at the cusp of making their career decisions and initiate their product management journey in the ever-dynamic world of social networking."

Trending Topics