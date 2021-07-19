#FundingAlert: Lenskart raises $220 million from Temasek, Falcon Edge Capital

Bengaluru-based start-up Lenskart raises $220 million in funding from Temasek, Falcon Edge Capital

Bengaluru-based eyewear retail start-up Lenskart is now valued at $2.5 billion, following a fresh $220 million investment led by Temasek and Falcon Edge Capital. The start-up has raised a total of $315 million in this round, including the $95 million recently invested by private equity firm KKR & Co. Inc. through a secondary transaction. Here are more details.

Projections

Lenskart has already turned profitable

Notably, a 2013 study estimated that over half a billion Indians suffer from poor vision and need eyeglasses but only 170 million people choose to have their vision corrected. Interestingly, Lenskart, which is now profitable, sold approximately eight million pieces of eyewear last year via online channels as well as through its 750 retail outlets spread across India.

New direction

Thrilled to join Lenskart, help it scale internationally: Falcon Edge

Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal

Founded by former Microsoft employee Peyush Bansal in 2010, Lenskart claims to be a market leader in the country. In a statement, Falcon Edge Capital's partner and co-founder Navroz Udwadia said, "We are thrilled to join Peyush and his team in this journey and look forward to working closely with Lenskart's team in helping them scale their business internationally, especially in the MENA region."

Growth

Lenskart envisions 50 percent of India wearing its eyewear

Bansal envisions half of India's spectacle wearers using Lenskart's offerings in the next five years. Bansal also said that Lenskart is one of the top three eyewear players in Singapore. Meanwhile, citing its projections, Lenskart said that the market for eyewear in Southeast Asia and the Middle East will be worth $15 billion by 2025. It plans to scale its operations in these markets.

Road ahead

Lenskart will use funding to create personalized experiences for customers

TechCrunch reported that the start-up plans to utilize the fresh funding to broaden its technology stack, thereby creating more personalized experiences for its customers. Seeing potential in South Asian and Middle Eastern markets, Bansal also expressed interest in expanding there "both organically and inorganically in the next 18 to 24 months". The start-up could also invest in younger firms through the Lenskart Vision Fund.