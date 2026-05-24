LIC posts ₹23,420 cr for March 2026 quarter, tops peers
Business
LIC just took the crown as the most profitable public sector company in India for the March 2026 quarter, posting a net profit of ₹23,420 crore, a solid 23% jump from last year.
This means LIC outperformed big names like SBI and HDFC Bank for the quarter.
LIC shares jump 5% after Q4
LIC's assets grew 5% to ₹57.29 lakh crore, and premium income went up by 10%. Its net worth now stands at ₹169,605 crore.
Investors noticed: LIC shares jumped 5% to ₹839 on May 23 after the results were announced.
For the full year though, SBI still leads with a bigger annual profit of ₹80,032 crore compared to LIC's ₹57,419 crore.