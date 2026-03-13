Lok Sabha clears ₹2.81 lakh crore supplementary grant
Lok Sabha passed over ₹2.8 lakh crore in extra government spending for 2025-26.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposal covers everything from fertilizer subsidies to food support, with a net cash outgo of about ₹2 lakh crore after savings.
Why this matters
This move keeps key welfare schemes running (like free food grains under PMGKAY and support for farmers) without missing a beat, even as protests over LPG shortages made headlines.
With this approval, the supplementary seeks gross additional expenditure of about ₹2.81 lakh crore (net cash outgo of about ₹2.01 lakh crore), but the fiscal deficit is still on track at 4.4% of GDP.
For anyone watching how public money gets spent or who relies on these programs, it's a big deal that things are staying steady despite political drama.