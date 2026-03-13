LPG crisis in India affects smartphone sales
Business
Smartphone demand in India has taken a big hit lately, thanks to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.
With worries about LPG shortages, people are putting off tech upgrades and buying essentials like induction stoves instead.
As a result, smartphone shipments for January-March 2026 are expected to fall noticeably.
Q1 shipments could fall to 27-28 million units
Industry analysts say higher memory costs and expensive air freight are slowing down sales even more.
Inflation fears and economic worries mean fewer people are spending on new phones right now.
Industry data show first-quarter shipments could dip to 27 million to 28 million units, down from 32 million last year, with experts warning the next few months might not get any easier for the market.