LPG crisis in India affects smartphone sales

Q1 shipments could fall to 27-28 million units

Industry analysts say higher memory costs and expensive air freight are slowing down sales even more.

Inflation fears and economic worries mean fewer people are spending on new phones right now.

Industry data show first-quarter shipments could dip to 27 million to 28 million units, down from 32 million last year, with experts warning the next few months might not get any easier for the market.