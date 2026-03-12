LPG prices soar for 1st time since April last year

Ujjwala Yojana subsidy

If your family relies on the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, you'll still get a ₹300 subsidy per cylinder (up to 12 times a year).

But it's not just homes feeling the pinch. Commercial cylinders jumped by over ₹114 this month alone (now at up to ₹2,043.50 in Chennai), making it tougher for restaurants and even tech cafeterias like HCLTech's in Chennai, which had to close temporarily due to shortages.

So if your favorite eatery seems more expensive or you're working from home because the office cafe shut down: now you know why!