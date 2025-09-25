Next Article
LTIMindtree stock falls over 2% in 3 months
Business
LTIMindtree shares are having a rough patch, dropping 1.05% yesterday to close at ₹5,262.50.
It's not just a one-day thing—the stock has slipped by nearly 4% this week and is down over 2% in the last three months.
So if you've been tracking LTIMindtree lately, you've probably noticed the recent decline.
Key stats of the company
The company's market value stands at ₹1.54 lakh crore, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7 and earnings per share of ₹159.24.
On Thursday morning, shares traded around ₹5,207 with over 2.6 lakh changing hands early in the day.
These stats give investors a snapshot of how things are shaping up for LTIMindtree right now.