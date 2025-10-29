L&T's Q2 results likely to reflect strong order inflow
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is about to release its Q2 FY26 results, and things are looking bright.
Analysts expect strong growth in both revenue and new orders, with the core engineering and construction business set for nearly 20% year-on-year growth.
Revenue and profit projections for the quarter
L&T's revenue is projected to jump 13-15% from last year, hitting between ₹70,170 crore and ₹70,655 crore.
Net profit could climb 17% to ₹3,990 crore.
The company has set ambitious targets too—aiming for 15% overall sales growth and a 10% bump in new orders this year.
Stock hits 52-week high, market value tops ₹5.5 lakh crore
The company pulled in about ₹2 lakh crore in orders just in the first half of FY26 and is eyeing a massive ₹43,000 crore project in Kuwait.
It also snagged a major Saudi grid deal worth up to ₹5,000 crore.
Investors are noticing—the stock hit a 52-week high recently and L&T's market value now tops ₹5.5 lakh crore.