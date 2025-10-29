L&T's Q2 results likely to reflect strong order inflow

L&T's revenue is projected to jump 13-15% from last year, hitting between ₹70,170 crore and ₹70,655 crore. Net profit could climb 17% to ₹3,990 crore. The company has set ambitious targets too—aiming for 15% overall sales growth and a 10% bump in new orders this year.

Stock hits 52-week high, market value tops ₹5.5 lakh crore

The company pulled in about ₹2 lakh crore in orders just in the first half of FY26 and is eyeing a massive ₹43,000 crore project in Kuwait.

It also snagged a major Saudi grid deal worth up to ₹5,000 crore.

Investors are noticing—the stock hit a 52-week high recently and L&T's market value now tops ₹5.5 lakh crore.