Luminar's lidar business gets scooped up by quantum computing for $22 million Business Jan 12, 2026

Luminar Technologies, once a rising star in self-driving tech, is selling its remaining lidar hardware and software to Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) for $22 million.

This move comes as part of Luminar's bankruptcy process, with the deal set to close if no better offers come in by today's deadline and the court gives a green light.