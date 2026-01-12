Luminar's lidar business gets scooped up by quantum computing for $22 million
Luminar Technologies, once a rising star in self-driving tech, is selling its remaining lidar hardware and software to Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) for $22 million.
This move comes as part of Luminar's bankruptcy process, with the deal set to close if no better offers come in by today's deadline and the court gives a green light.
What's next for QCi and Luminar's team?
QCi isn't just buying tech—they're keeping Luminar's key engineers and teams on board.
The plan is to keep R&D rolling, support existing customers, and use Luminar's lidar expertise to accelerate their quantum sensing and photonics roadmap.
If all goes smoothly, the handover wraps up early this year.
How did it come to this?
Just a few years ago, Luminar was valued at $11 billion. But after big deals with Volvo and Mercedes-Benz fell through, things spiraled into bankruptcy.
Selling off its lidar business is part of trying to turn things around—or at least close out this chapter.