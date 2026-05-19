Major Indian jewelers encourage gold recycling to curb imports

Indian jewelers launch gold recycling campaigns

Kalyan Jewellers India launched the "Nation First - Gold4India Initiative" hoping to reduce imports by five metric tons this financial year just by activating household gold.

Tanishq's "OldGoldNewIndia" campaign has already recycled over 10,000kg of all kinds of gold in eight months.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds lowered its entry limit for its Gold Monetization Scheme to just one gram, so anyone can join in.

Tech tools like karat meters ensure fair valuation, and Dhirsons Jewellers saw a 20% spike in exchanges after Prime Minister Modi's call for action.

Still, experts say real change will take time as people rethink what gold means to them.