MakeMyTrip hits $10.4B bookings, $1B revenue in fiscal 2026
MakeMyTrip just hit a new high with $10.4 billion in gross bookings for fiscal 2026, a solid 10.4% jump from last year.
Revenue also crossed the $1 billion mark, up 10.7%.
Even with travel challenges, fourth-quarter bookings reached $2.5 billion and revenue climbed to $250 million.
MakeMyTrip's Myra handled 55% post-booking queries
MakeMyTrip's AI helper, Myra, handled about 55% of post-booking queries across flights and hotels in the fourth quarter, about 54,000 conversations daily, especially helping users from smaller cities.
CEO Rajesh Magow credits the company's growing AI tools and diverse services for keeping MakeMyTrip ahead and says it is set to keep growing despite any bumps along the way.
Others category margins up 37.1%
Others saw the biggest margin boost at 37.1%, followed by hotels/packages (15.7%), and air tickets (13.4%).
The company feels confident about its future, aiming to keep up this momentum even if things get tricky outside.