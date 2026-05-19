MakeMyTrip hits $10.4B bookings, $1B revenue in fiscal 2026

MakeMyTrip's Myra handled 55% post-booking queries

MakeMyTrip's AI helper, Myra, handled about 55% of post-booking queries across flights and hotels in the fourth quarter, about 54,000 conversations daily, especially helping users from smaller cities.

CEO Rajesh Magow credits the company's growing AI tools and diverse services for keeping MakeMyTrip ahead and says it is set to keep growing despite any bumps along the way.