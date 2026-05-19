MakeMyTrip Q4 FY26 revenue $250.1 million, profit down 16.8% to $24.3 million

MakeMyTrip full year revenue tops $1B

Bus ticketing was the standout, growing 7.3% in revenue and seeing better margins, while hotels and packages, the biggest earner, slipped slightly by 1.2%.

Air ticketing dipped too, but managed a margin increase.

For the full year, MakeMyTrip crossed $1 billion in revenue (up 6.7%), though annual profit fell sharply by nearly half to $51.7 million.

The company's Nasdaq shares closed at $44.93, with a market cap around $4.8 billion.