MakeMyTrip Q4 FY26 revenue $250.1 million, profit down 16.8% to $24.3 million
Business
MakeMyTrip just wrapped up Q4 FY26 with a small boost in revenue, up 1.9% to $250.1 million compared to last year.
But profits took a hit, dropping 16.8% to $24.3 million, mainly because finance costs more than doubled and operating expenses went up.
MakeMyTrip full year revenue tops $1B
Bus ticketing was the standout, growing 7.3% in revenue and seeing better margins, while hotels and packages, the biggest earner, slipped slightly by 1.2%.
Air ticketing dipped too, but managed a margin increase.
For the full year, MakeMyTrip crossed $1 billion in revenue (up 6.7%), though annual profit fell sharply by nearly half to $51.7 million.
The company's Nasdaq shares closed at $44.93, with a market cap around $4.8 billion.