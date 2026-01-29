Manufacturing sector hopes for tax breaks in Budget 2026
Business
India's manufacturing leaders are looking to the upcoming Budget 2026 for some relief.
In a new ET-PwC survey, more than half of top execs said their biggest wish is lower taxes and simpler rules.
They're also hoping for faster approvals and extra support to boost demand.
Why does it matter?
Manufacturing is stuck at just 16-17% of India's GDP—far from the government's 25% goal.
MSMEs (think small businesses and startups) need help the most, with 70% of leaders calling them a top priority.
Rising costs and uncertain demand are making things tough, so experts say expanding incentive schemes and improving credit access could give these sectors the push they need.