Markets rally after Israel and Iran pause, President Trump push
Business
Markets got a boost after Israel and Iran agreed to pause fighting, following a push from US President Trump.
Wall Street recovered as tech stocks climbed, shaking off worries about possible Fed rate hikes.
Oil prices also edged up, with Brent crude closing at $94.25 per barrel.
US tech up, Asian markets slump
While US tech stocks lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the Dow slipped just a bit.
Asian markets took a hit (South Korea's KOSPI dropped over 8% and Japan's Nikkei nearly 4%) mostly because chip stocks struggled.
The dollar weakened as investors felt less need for safe havens, but Bitcoin bounced back by over 2%.