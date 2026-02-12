Matrimony.com posts 17% drop in profit for Q3 FY26
Matrimony.com just posted a 17% drop in profit for Q3 FY26, down to ₹8.3 crore from the ₹10 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter.
Still, their revenue rose to ₹113.2 crore from ₹111.4 crore, a year-on-year increase of about 1.6%, so things aren't all gloomy.
Chairman Murugavel Janakiraman optimistic about Q4 FY26
Even with some seasonal bumps, billings actually rose by nearly 8%, hitting ₹118 crore. Most of their earnings (over 99%) still come from matchmaking services.
But the company is looking ahead: Chairman Murugavel Janakiraman sounds upbeat about Q4 FY26 and says billing growth has already topped the same quarter last year (December 2024).
Plus, there's a share buyback worth ₹58.5 crore coming soon.
If you're curious or invested (literally or otherwise), they're hosting an investor call on February 12, 2026 at 4pm to chat about what's next.