Matrimony.com posts 17% drop in profit for Q3 FY26

Chairman Murugavel Janakiraman optimistic about Q4 FY26

Even with some seasonal bumps, billings actually rose by nearly 8%, hitting ₹118 crore. Most of their earnings (over 99%) still come from matchmaking services.

But the company is looking ahead: Chairman Murugavel Janakiraman sounds upbeat about Q4 FY26 and says billing growth has already topped the same quarter last year (December 2024).

Plus, there's a share buyback worth ₹58.5 crore coming soon.

If you're curious or invested (literally or otherwise), they're hosting an investor call on February 12, 2026 at 4pm to chat about what's next.