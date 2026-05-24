McKinsey encourages April 2026 AI tool use in interviews
Business
McKinsey & Company is shaking up job-interview prep by encouraging candidates to use its AI-based tool, launched globally in April 2026.
Instead of just testing problem-solving, McKinsey now wants to see how well you can work with AI, reflecting how tech skills are becoming a must-have in consulting.
Tool prepares candidates without consulting coaches
The tool helps you prepare for interviews and avoid paying consulting coaches, kind of like having a digital coach.
In some final interviews, candidates even team up with McKinsey's own internal AI tool, Lilli, to solve real consulting-style problems, so being comfortable working alongside AI is now part of landing the job.