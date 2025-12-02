Meesho's IPO faces investor backlash over share allocation

Meesho is an Indian e-commerce platform that started in 2015 and quickly made a name for itself by targeting value-focused shoppers in smaller towns. Competing with giants like Flipkart and Amazon, Meesho has grown fast and carved out a strong spot among budget-conscious buyers.

Quick facts & what's next:

IPO runs December 3-5; listing is set for December 10.

Target: ₹5,421 crore raise at up to ₹50,096 crore valuation; shares priced at ₹105-111 each.

Despite a net loss of ₹3,941.71 crore last year, Meesho has posted positive free cash flows for two years.

The company saw ₹701.6 billion in sales (GMV) last year.

Plans include investing in cloud infrastructure and AI and tech salaries.

