Mehli Mistry seeks outside administrator for Sir Dorabji Tata Trust
Tata Trusts is facing some serious internal drama. After trustee Mehli Mistry was removed last year, he is now calling out the Trusts for governance problems and wants an outside administrator for the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
In response, some current trustees are suggesting that respected outsiders, like retired judges or scientists, be brought in by the government to help steady things.
Tata Trusts controls 66% Tata Sons
Tata Trusts is not just any organization: it controls 66% of Tata Sons, which means it has a huge say in the direction of one of India's biggest business groups.
With legal fights and disagreements over major decisions (like whether to list Tata Sons), sorting out these governance issues is key if they want to keep things running smoothly.
CEO Siddharth Sharma says they are still making an impact, pointing out a 270% jump in charitable spending over three years.