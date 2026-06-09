Meta invests $115 million in America's Workforce Academy guaranteeing jobs

Data center hiring peaks then drops

Thousands are expected to join the training, especially as new data centers pop up, like one in Texas that will need 1,800 workers during construction and another in Oklahoma with more than 1,000 jobs at its peak.

But here's the catch: once these centers are built, only about 100 permanent roles will stick around at each site.

So while there's a wave of opportunity now, long-term gigs are pretty limited.