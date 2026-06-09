Meta invests $115 million in America's Workforce Academy guaranteeing jobs
Meta is putting $115 million into America's Workforce Academy, a free program to train people as data center technicians for its big AI projects.
The cool part? Graduates are guaranteed job offers for full-time roles with Meta's contractors.
This move is just one piece of a massive $600 billion push to boost US infrastructure and jobs over the next three years.
Data center hiring peaks then drops
Thousands are expected to join the training, especially as new data centers pop up, like one in Texas that will need 1,800 workers during construction and another in Oklahoma with more than 1,000 jobs at its peak.
But here's the catch: once these centers are built, only about 100 permanent roles will stick around at each site.
So while there's a wave of opportunity now, long-term gigs are pretty limited.