Meta names Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman

Meta just brought in Dina Powell McCormick for a brand-new top role—President and Vice Chairman. She'll be shaping Meta's big-picture strategy, leading work on AI infrastructure, and teaming up with governments on major projects. She reports directly to Mark Zuckerberg.

Why does this matter? McCormick's arrival is a big deal for Meta's push into AI and infrastructure partnerships (including energy systems).

Her deep background in global finance is expected to help Meta land key deals as the tech world keeps shifting fast.

This follows another high-profile hire from government circles, showing Meta is serious about building its leadership team.

Who is Dina Powell McCormick? She brings 25 years of experience across finance and public service. At Goldman Sachs, she led Global Sovereign Investment Banking and championed initiatives supporting women and minority entrepreneurs.

She's also held senior roles in the US government under both Condoleezza Rice and Donald Trump.