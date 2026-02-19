Meta-NVIDIA deal boosts Indian IT stocks

This isn't just another tech headline—it signals more global demand for AI services, which may put Indian IT companies working with international clients in focus. The Meta-NVIDIA deal shows that major players are doubling down on building smarter AI infrastructure, and coincides with short-term gains in software stocks.

Meta will buy millions of NVIDIA's latest chips

Meta will buy millions of NVIDIA's latest chips (including Grace CPUs) and deploy them on-premises, in the cloud and in other AI infrastructure—including what was described as the first large-scale Grace-only deployment—plus new networking upgrades to make AI run faster and more efficiently.

For investors (and anyone watching tech trends), it highlights interest in energy-efficient computing, with even bigger moves planned in the coming years.