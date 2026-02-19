Meta-NVIDIA deal boosts Indian IT stocks
Indian tech giants like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech might see a boost thanks to a big new AI partnership between Meta and NVIDIA.
After the deal was announced, US tech stocks jumped—Infosys ADRs rose 2% and Wipro ticked up too.
The S&P 500 software sector climbed 1.4% on February 18.
Deal signals more global demand for AI services
This isn't just another tech headline—it signals more global demand for AI services, which may put Indian IT companies working with international clients in focus.
The Meta-NVIDIA deal shows that major players are doubling down on building smarter AI infrastructure, and coincides with short-term gains in software stocks.
Meta will buy millions of NVIDIA's latest chips
Meta will buy millions of NVIDIA's latest chips (including Grace CPUs) and deploy them on-premises, in the cloud and in other AI infrastructure—including what was described as the first large-scale Grace-only deployment—plus new networking upgrades to make AI run faster and more efficiently.
For investors (and anyone watching tech trends), it highlights interest in energy-efficient computing, with even bigger moves planned in the coming years.