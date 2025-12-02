Michael Dell announces $6.25B savings boost for US kids
Michael and Susan Dell are rolling out "Trump Accounts," a new $6.25 billion initiative to help 25 million kids in the US start saving early.
Each eligible child gets a $250 account, especially aimed at families who missed out on the federal $1,000 accounts starting January 1, 2025.
The official launch takes place with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, December 2.
How 'Trump accounts' work and who benefits
Nearly 80% of US children aged 10 and under—across most zip codes—can get these accounts.
Families can add up to $5,000 each year, but funds stay locked until age 18 and grow through simple investments like index funds or ETFs.
The Dells hope this move will open up more opportunities and strengthen communities nationwide.
Complements new federal savings program
"Trump Accounts" are designed to work alongside the government's One Big Beautiful Bill, which gives $1,000 accounts to kids born from January 2025 through December 2028—making it even easier for families across the country to build a financial foundation for their children's futures.