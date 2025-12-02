Michael Dell announces $6.25B savings boost for US kids Business Dec 02, 2025

Michael and Susan Dell are rolling out "Trump Accounts," a new $6.25 billion initiative to help 25 million kids in the US start saving early.

Each eligible child gets a $250 account, especially aimed at families who missed out on the federal $1,000 accounts starting January 1, 2025.

The official launch takes place with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, December 2.