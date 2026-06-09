Michael Page report: 73% of Indian professionals use generative AI

AI streamlines everyday tasks and hiring

From writing and research to data analysis, AI helps make everyday tasks smoother across industries.

It's also shaking up the job hunt: candidates use it to fine-tune resumes and applications, while recruiters turn to AI for drafting job descriptions and interview questions.

With more polished applications thanks to AI, employers now focus more on human traits like adaptability and real-world experience during interviews, making sure people, not just tech, stand out.