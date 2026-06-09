Ministry of Coal issues Coal Exchange Rules 2026 governing exchanges
Business
India just rolled out the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026, aiming to make coal trading more transparent and efficient.
Announced by the Ministry of Coal and published on June 4, 2026, these new rules are all about setting up regulated coal exchanges (think of them as official marketplaces for buying and selling coal).
Coal Controller Organization grants 25-year registrations
With these exchanges, miners (whether public sector or private) can reach way more buyers than before.
The goal is to boost fair competition and support energy security and industrial growth.
Overseeing it all is the Coal Controller Organization (CCO), which will handle registrations (good for 25 years) and keep trading fair under this new system.