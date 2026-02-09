Moody's: India on track to lead G20 with 6.4% growth

Structural reforms, tax cuts, and steady monetary policy boost banks

Moody's points to key moves like structural reforms, tax cuts (including GST), and steady monetary policy as big reasons for India's momentum.

Moody's expects the resulting growth—supported by those factors—to lead to stronger risk appetite, higher demand for credit, and improved loan repayments, benefitting banks in particular.

Plus, strong government backing for public sector banks and recent wins in financial stocks (like State Bank of India's performance and lower insurance costs) are giving the whole sector an extra boost.