Moody's: India on track to lead G20 with 6.4% growth
Moody's latest report says India is on track to lead all G20 countries with a 6.4% GDP growth rate by March 2027.
While that's a bit slower than recent years—and lower than the nearly 7.4% predicted by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran after smoothing things over with the US—India will still be the fastest among G20 nations.
Structural reforms, tax cuts, and steady monetary policy boost banks
Moody's points to key moves like structural reforms, tax cuts (including GST), and steady monetary policy as big reasons for India's momentum.
Moody's expects the resulting growth—supported by those factors—to lead to stronger risk appetite, higher demand for credit, and improved loan repayments, benefitting banks in particular.
Plus, strong government backing for public sector banks and recent wins in financial stocks (like State Bank of India's performance and lower insurance costs) are giving the whole sector an extra boost.