Mphasis launches Tria enterprise AI platform to improve business decisions

Mphasis' Tria runs on 3 layers

Tria runs on three layers: Insight (which turns company data into useful intelligence), Foresight (for AI-powered predictions and planning), and Execute (to automate workflows).

Mphasis also introduced two new market-facing product lines, Modernize and Optimize, to help businesses upgrade their systems.

CEO Nitin Rakesh highlighted that it's all about working together with coordinated, accountable actions, not just relying on standalone AI models or automation tools.

After the news dropped, Mphasis shares dipped slightly on the stock market.