Mukesh Ambani announces ₹10 lakh crore investment in AI
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, just announced a huge ₹10 lakh crore ($109.8 billion) investment to supercharge India's AI infrastructure over the next seven years.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he shared his big vision: "India will emerge as one of the greatest AI powers in the world in the 21st century."
The goal? Make access to smart tech as easy and widespread as data is today.
AI-ready data centers, edge-compute network on the way
Ambani's plan centers on creating massive, AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar—starting with an extra 120 MW by late 2026 and aiming for much more.
Reliance also plans to tap into surplus green energy from solar projects and roll out a nationwide edge-compute network so Jio users everywhere can get fast, reliable AI-powered services.
AI won't take away jobs, but will create new ones
Addressing worries about automation taking over, Ambani reassured everyone that AI won't steal jobs but will actually open up new high-skill opportunities.
He also pointed out that while India has plenty of talent, what really holds back progress is not people—but having enough computing power to make big ideas happen.