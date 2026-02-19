Mukesh Ambani announces ₹10 lakh crore investment in AI Business Feb 19, 2026

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, just announced a huge ₹10 lakh crore ($109.8 billion) investment to supercharge India's AI infrastructure over the next seven years.

At the India AI Impact Summit, he shared his big vision: "India will emerge as one of the greatest AI powers in the world in the 21st century."

The goal? Make access to smart tech as easy and widespread as data is today.