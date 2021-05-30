Home / News / Business News / Musk establishes Bitcoin Mining Council with leading North American miners
Business

Musk establishes Bitcoin Mining Council with leading North American miners

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 05:42 pm
Musk establishes Bitcoin Mining Council with leading North American miners
Musk sets up Bitcoin Mining Council with leading US miners

Elon Musk held a meeting with "leading Bitcoin miners in North America" recently. The discussion aimed "to promote energy usage transparency [and] accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide." The miners plan to form a Bitcoin Mining Council presumably to ensure adherence to renewable energy usage. Musk confirmed this in a tweet where he revealed the Council will push miners worldwide to do so.

In this article
Questionable intentions

Meanwhile, crypto enthusiasts accuse Musk of market manipulation

This comes after Musk's newfound concern for the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, which was strangely preceded by Tesla pumping $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. Musk's otherwise keen foresight was lacking when Tesla began accepting Bitcoin payments. The billionaire then backtracked, which caused crypto prices to plummet. It didn't take long for Musk to get accused of market manipulation following the Bitcoin betrayal.

Bitcoin evangelists

Tesla, MicroStrategy had joined forces to hype up Bitcoin

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

Also present in the meeting was MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor. The business intelligence firm has been evangelizing corporate Bitcoin investments alongside Musk. The company CFO, Phong Le, exhorted fellow corporate treasurers on May 24 to invest in Bitcoin, whiling painting it as their fiduciary responsibility. Both companies had been pushing up the Bitcoin price by making substantial corporate investments in the cryptocurrency.

United front

Several high-profile mining groups confirm their membership to the Council

Saylor included representatives from Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, Argo Blockchain, Blockcap, Argo Blockchain, Core Scientific, Galaxy Digital, Hut 8 Mining, and Hive Blockchain Technologies among the members of the Bitcoin Mining Council. Galaxy confirmed their participation with Bloomberg, while some of the other mining firms such as Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall and Hut 8 tweeted their support.

High stakes

Musk's involvement in the Council isn't without precedent

While the Tesla CEO remains tight-lipped about his personal crypto investments during the recent period of volatility, Tesla itself faces significant losses from Bitcoin's near-50% crash from its all-time high in April. However, Tesla is unlikely to book losses by selling Bitcoin, since the investment is quite obviously a diversification strategy designed to hedge against the impending deflation of the US dollar.

Mere coincidence?

Musk's mining council comes after Chinese miners call it quits

Meanwhile, the formation of the mostly Western Bitcoin Mining Council coincides with China comprehensively cracking down on cryptocurrencies. Virtually all major organized Bitcoin miners have pulled out of the country, with most freezing ongoing operations and suspending hardware purchases. Since Chinese miners account for a whopping 75% of the world's Bitcoin hash rate, it's a good time to be a member of Musk's Council.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Fuel prices hiked again; petrol crosses Rs. 100/liter in Mumbai

Latest News

Italian GP: Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier dies after crash

Sports

Rituparno Ghosh's death anniversary: Remembering the rock for queer community

Entertainment

Valve is reportedly working on Switch-like portable gaming hardware

Science

UP: Video shows COVID-19 patient's body being dumped in river

India

'Ek Mini Katha' review: Great comedic plot that stays under-utilized

Entertainment

Latest Business News

Fuel prices hiked again; petrol crosses Rs. 100/liter in Mumbai

Business

Google, Facebook comply with IT Ministry rules; Twitter's stance unclear

Business

#ITRules: Twitter needs to follow law of land, says Centre

Business

Amazon's Hollywood push: Will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion

Business

Petrol price shoots past Rs. 100 a liter in Thane

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business

Related News

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla doesn't like Bitcoin anymore, and more

Science

Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin as it is not environment-friendly

Science

Here is what made DogeCoin's price touch 60 cents

Business

Visa to allow payments using cryptocurrency

Business
Trending Topics