N Chandrasekaran predicts TCS will match AI agents with employees
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just said N Chandrasekaran predicted: within three years, it would have as many AI agents working as it does human employees.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran called AI an "infrastructure of intelligence" and said it could totally change how companies make decisions and interact with customers.
TCS reports $2.4 billion AI run-rate
Chandrasekaran isn't worried about AI taking over jobs. He says fears about disruption are overblown and that AI is actually a huge chance for growth and innovation.
TCS reported an annualized AI revenue run-rate of $2.4 billion in the last quarter of fiscal 2026, with 22.4% compound quarterly growth.
The company sees big opportunities ahead, from modernizing old tech to using "physical AI" in areas like energy, all while the global IT market keeps expanding fast.