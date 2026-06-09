N Chandrasekaran predicts TCS will match AI agents with employees

TCS reports $2.4 billion AI run-rate

Chandrasekaran isn't worried about AI taking over jobs. He says fears about disruption are overblown and that AI is actually a huge chance for growth and innovation.

TCS reported an annualized AI revenue run-rate of $2.4 billion in the last quarter of fiscal 2026, with 22.4% compound quarterly growth.

The company sees big opportunities ahead, from modernizing old tech to using "physical AI" in areas like energy, all while the global IT market keeps expanding fast.