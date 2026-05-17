Narendra Modi meets Maersk's Uggla to boost India ports investment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Gothenburg, Sweden, where he met Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla to talk about boosting investment in India's ports and maritime logistics.
Modi posted about the meeting, highlighting new opportunities for collaboration between India and one of the world's biggest shipping companies.
Sweden awards Narendra Modi Polar Star
Modi's visit kicked off with a warm welcome: his plane was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets, and he was greeted by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the airport.
He also received Sweden's highest government honor, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross.
Besides business talks, Modi had a planned meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and business leaders at the European Business Round Table for Industry.