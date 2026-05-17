Narendra Modi meets Maersk's Uggla to boost India ports investment

Sweden awards Narendra Modi Polar Star

Modi's visit kicked off with a warm welcome: his plane was escorted by Swedish Air Force jets, and he was greeted by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the airport.

He also received Sweden's highest government honor, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross.

Besides business talks, Modi had a planned meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and business leaders at the European Business Round Table for Industry.