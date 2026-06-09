Natural rubber prices in India hit ₹267 per kg
Natural rubber just got a lot pricier in India, now at ₹267 per kilogram, up from ₹185 earlier this year.
Some deals in Kottayam even reached ₹269.
This is not just local; global prices are also soaring, with Bangkok's rates jumping from ₹191.85 to ₹304.62 per kilogram since January.
Weather and oil tighten rubber markets
Heavy rains have made it tough to tap rubber, so there is less fresh supply.
Southeast Asian producers are also struggling with bad weather and seasonal slowdowns, shrinking output worldwide.
Plus, higher crude oil prices have made synthetic rubber more expensive, pushing manufacturers toward natural rubber, especially as carmakers (and the booming EV market) need more of it.
Even though production is set to rise a bit this year, demand is expected to stay ahead, keeping supplies tight and prices high.