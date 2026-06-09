Natural rubber prices in India hit ₹267 per kg

Weather and oil tighten rubber markets

Heavy rains have made it tough to tap rubber, so there is less fresh supply.

Southeast Asian producers are also struggling with bad weather and seasonal slowdowns, shrinking output worldwide.

Plus, higher crude oil prices have made synthetic rubber more expensive, pushing manufacturers toward natural rubber, especially as carmakers (and the booming EV market) need more of it.

Even though production is set to rise a bit this year, demand is expected to stay ahead, keeping supplies tight and prices high.