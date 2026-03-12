NBFCs to outpace banks in loan growth: Nomura

NBFCs going all-in on AI and digital tools

NBFCs are going all-in on AI and digital tools, using tech to find the right customers through UPI and online data.

For example, L&T Finance's retail loans now make up 98% of its lending after growing at a rapid pace.

Nomura is so confident it has set ambitious price targets for these companies, up to 26% higher than current levels.

The big picture: NBFCs could grab one-third of India's credit market by 2041, especially by filling gaps where banks aren't reaching small businesses or individuals.