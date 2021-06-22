Home / News / Business News / NCLT approves Jalan-Kalrock consortium's plan for Jet Airways
Business

NCLT approves Jalan-Kalrock consortium's plan for Jet Airways

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 10:48 pm
NCLT approves Jalan-Kalrock consortium's plan for Jet Airways

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday cleared the resolution plan of Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan for the revival of the bankrupt Jet Airways. The NCLT has given 90 days to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aviation Ministry to allot slots to the airline. Jet Airways' operations were suspended in April 2019. Here are more details.

In this article
Details

Plan includes dedicated freighter service, hubs in smaller cities

The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT on Tuesday approved Kalrock-Jalan Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways' revival. The revival plan reportedly included a dedicated freighter service and hubs in smaller cities beyond Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Sources told NDTV that the issue of Jet Airways being assigned its old routes remains unresolved. More talks are required for determining its domestic and international routes.

Routes

Jet Airways to operate on 20 routes initially

Before its operations were suspended, Jet Airways had about 700 time slots, which have since been allocated to other airlines. Ashish Chhawchharia—Partner & Head, Grant Thornton India, appointed by the Kalrock-Jalan Consortium—said the routes will be decided within 90 days. Jet Airways will initially operate on 20 routes, with 20 narrow-body aircraft and 5 wide-bodied aircraft.

Background

Airline owes Rs. 8,000 crore to banks

Jet Airways was once India's biggest private carrier until it went into losses, losing business to its low-cost rivals. The airline's operations were suspended in April 2019 and it has since been undergoing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It owes over Rs. 8,000 crore in loans to banks, with significant exposure to public sector lenders.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung shifts its display manufacturing facility from China to Noida

Latest News

Huawei Maimang 10 SE tipped to feature Snapdragon 480 chipset

Technology

Google is now accepting submissions for 2021 Material Design Awards

Business

Yamaha NMAX 160 launched in a limited-run Star Wars avatar

Auto

Uninstall these eight apps with Joker malware immediately!

Technology

WTC final: India in trouble after losing Shubman and Rohit

Sports

Latest Business News

Sensex rallies over 350 points to hit record intra-day high

Business

Samsung shifts its display manufacturing facility from China to Noida

Business

Sensex tanks nearly 600 points in early trade

Business

Boeing's newest version of the 737 Max makes first flight

Business

OnePlus is merging with OPPO, but will operate independently

Business

Features

#FinancialBytes: Myths about mutual funds that need to be busted

Business

Filing your Income Tax return (ITR)? Know these points

Business

#FinancialBytes: All you need to know about virtual credit cards

Business

Related News

Jet Airways ex-employees hopeful of getting jobs under new ownership

Business
Trending Topics