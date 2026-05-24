Nestle India, WeWork India and Swiggy introduce pet friendly policies Business May 24, 2026

More Indian companies are letting employees bring their pets to work, and honestly, it's a vibe.

Nestle India, WeWork India, and Swiggy have all rolled out pet-friendly policies to help people feel less stressed and more connected at the office.

At Nestle India, they even have two "Chief Happiness Officers in unconditional paw-sitivity" because they believe animals really do lift everyone's spirits.