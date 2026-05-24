Nestle India, WeWork India and Swiggy introduce pet friendly policies
More Indian companies are letting employees bring their pets to work, and honestly, it's a vibe.
Nestle India, WeWork India, and Swiggy have all rolled out pet-friendly policies to help people feel less stressed and more connected at the office.
At Nestle India, they even have two "Chief Happiness Officers in unconditional paw-sitivity" because they believe animals really do lift everyone's spirits.
WeWork India bereavement leave, Swiggy paw-ternity
WeWork India has made pets part of daily office life and gives employees up to 10 days of bereavement leave if they lose a pet, a thoughtful touch for animal lovers.
Swiggy introduced a Paw-ternity Policy so staff can take care of their furry friends without extra stress.
It's all about creating workplaces that support not just productivity but real well-being.