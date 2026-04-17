Netflix beats projections early 2026 with Paramount $2.8B fee
Netflix just posted some strong numbers for early 2026: $12.25 billion in revenue and $1.23 earnings per share, both ahead of what analysts predicted.
A big chunk of that came from a $2.8 billion breakup fee from Paramount.
Still, even with the good news, Netflix's stock dropped 9%, as investors seem worried about what's next and some big changes at the top.
Netflix chairman Reed Hastings leaving June
Co-founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as chairman this June, which definitely adds to the uncertainty.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos assured everyone that Hastings's exit isn't tied to recent business shakeups like the Warner Bros. deal falling through.
Meanwhile, Netflix is doubling down on its ad-supported plans and cracking down on password sharing to keep revenue growing, through 2030.