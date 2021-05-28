Streaming platform Netflix may expand into video games

Netflix is eyeing the video gaming industry

In an effort to expand beyond films and TV series, Netflix is reportedly looking to hire a gaming executive to join the company. However, the company's plans are still "very much in flux." According to several reports, the streaming giant is working to move ahead with interactive entertainment and offer ad-free games to its existing subscribers.

New offering is likely to be similar to Apple Arcade

Netflix's new offering is expected to be similar to Apple Arcade and could be launched in 2022. It will reportedly consist of licensed Netflix intellectual property (IP) along with games commissioned from independent studios. However, the streaming giant may even consider making in-house games. Netflix has not confirmed the news officially, but it is excited "to do more with interactive entertainment."

Netflix allows its users to dictate the progression of story

Back in June 2017, Netflix had started experimenting with interactive episodes by integrating game dynamics into TV series and giving the viewers a chance to participate in the stories that they watch. Initially releasing such content with a focus on kids, the platform has been making investments in Netflix interactive specials with over 10 series released since then.

Netflix has a line-up of live-action video game adaptations

Netflix has been producing a series of game adaptations for a long time. Some of these include Castlevania, Dragon's Dogma, Minecraft: Story Mode, and The Witcher. Going forward, reports suggest that the platform's audience will witness the arrival of other video game-adapted series, including The Cuphead Show!, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Dota: Dragon's Blood, Splinter Cell, and others.

Meanwhile, even Apple had launched its game service in 2019

Apple offers a premium subscription-based video game service called Apple Arcade. Launched in September 2019, the company collaborated with indie game developers and large studios. With no in-app purchases, more than 180 games are available in the Apple App Store. Apple, however, hasn't launched a game streaming service yet, it only allows users access to downloadable games as standard apps.