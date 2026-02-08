New income-tax rules coming in April: What it means
Big update: India is rolling out new Income-tax Rules from April 1, replacing the old ones from 1961.
The goal? Less paperwork and less confusion—rules drop from 511 to 333, and forms get slashed from 399 to just 190.
It's all about making taxes simpler for everyone.
ITR forms are more user-friendly now
The new ITR forms are designed to be clearer and more user-friendly, with pre-filled info and fewer chances for mistakes.
There's even a tool to help you compare the old and new rules side-by-side.
If you have thoughts, the government wants your feedback by February 22.
Tech-driven changes for smoother filing
These changes focus on faceless assessments, tech-driven processing, and smoother filing—especially for individual taxpayers or anyone who wants taxes to be less of a headache.
As tax expert Riaz Thingna puts it, this should reduce errors and unnecessary personal interface, so filing feels a lot less stressful.