NewsBytes Brief: India AI Impact Summit underway; Altman, Pichai attending

The India AI Impact Summit is happening right now in New Delhi (Feb 16-20, 2026), bringing together leaders from over 100 countries, 15-20 heads of government, and tech heavyweights like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai. The goal? To shape a future where AI drives growth, builds talent, and benefits everyone.

AI for the people, planet, progress This summit is all about making AI people-centric, sustainable for the planet, and a real engine for progress.

The vibe is clear: India wants AI to empower communities and boost opportunities across society.

Google bets big on India India's ramping up its computing power with plans to add 20,000+ GPUs and expanding BharatGen Param2 to support 22 Indian languages.

Google just pledged $15 billion for new AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is opening an office in Bengaluru and India is a major user of Claude, and there's $1.1 billion set aside for homegrown startups.