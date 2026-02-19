NewsBytes Brief: India AI Impact Summit underway; Altman, Pichai attending
The India AI Impact Summit is happening right now in New Delhi (Feb 16-20, 2026), bringing together leaders from over 100 countries, 15-20 heads of government, and tech heavyweights like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai.
The goal? To shape a future where AI drives growth, builds talent, and benefits everyone.
AI for the people, planet, progress
This summit is all about making AI people-centric, sustainable for the planet, and a real engine for progress.
The vibe is clear: India wants AI to empower communities and boost opportunities across society.
Google bets big on India
India's ramping up its computing power with plans to add 20,000+ GPUs and expanding BharatGen Param2 to support 22 Indian languages.
Google just pledged $15 billion for new AI infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Anthropic is opening an office in Bengaluru and India is a major user of Claude, and there's $1.1 billion set aside for homegrown startups.
Why you should care
If you're into tech or just curious about how AI could shape your world—from language tools to energy-efficient infrastructure—this summit shows India wants young minds at the center of it all.