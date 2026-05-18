NextEra Energy to buy Dominion Energy in $66.8B all-stock deal

NextEra deal adds nearly 51 GW

This deal is all about powering up for the future, especially with data centers booming thanks to AI.

Dominion brings nearly 51 gigawatts of contracted data-center capacity, serving tech giants like Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft.

The merger also expands NextEra's reach into key regions like Northern Virginia's "Data Center Alley."

Plus, customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are set to get $2.25 billion in bill credits after closing.

Following the news, Dominion shares jumped while NextEra's dipped a bit, showing just how much buzz this move is generating in the energy scene.