Neysa raises $1.2B to boost India's AI cloud scene

Launched (launch year not specified), Neysa builds the tech backbone that lets banks, hospitals, manufacturers—even startups like Justpay and Swiggy —train and run powerful AI tools within India's borders. With this funding, Neysa is now valued at $1.4 billion, with Blackstone taking a majority stake.

Neysa's growth aligns with India's push for local AI solutions

Neysa plans to scale up from 1,200 GPUs to over 20,000 soon—a big leap for India's growing AI scene.

This push lines up with the government's IndiaAI Mission to keep data local and secure.

Plus, it puts Neysa on the global map alongside other Blackstone-backed tech giants in the AI space.