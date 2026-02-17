Neysa raises $1.2B to expand its AI cloud infrastructure
Neysa, a startup building cloud infrastructure for AI using GPUs, just secured a capital package of up to $1.2 billion led by Blackstone, which has committed up to $600 million of equity alongside co-investors, with the remaining $600 million planned as debt financing subject to documentation.
With this boost, Neysa aims to help more businesses and researchers securely train and deploy their AI models.
Neysa's client roster and investor lineup
Alongside Blackstone, investors like Teachers' Venture Growth and TVS Capital joined in.
Neysa already counts companies like Swiggy, Justpay, and Perfios as clients across financial services, technology, healthcare, and public services.
This round gives Blackstone a majority stake.
Neysa's founding story and growth trajectory
Founded by Sharad Sanghi (ex-Netmagic), Neysa runs 1,200 GPUs right now but plans to scale up to over 20,000 soon.