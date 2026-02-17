Neysa raises $1.2B to expand its AI cloud infrastructure Business Feb 17, 2026

Neysa, a startup building cloud infrastructure for AI using GPUs, just secured a capital package of up to $1.2 billion led by Blackstone, which has committed up to $600 million of equity alongside co-investors, with the remaining $600 million planned as debt financing subject to documentation.

With this boost, Neysa aims to help more businesses and researchers securely train and deploy their AI models.