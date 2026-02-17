Neysa raises $1.2B to supercharge its AI cloud platform Velocis

Neysa's Velocis platform lets companies tap into top-tier GPUs, get MLOps orchestration, offer security and observability features, and access popular AI models like Llama and GPT-OSS—all from data centers in India. It's built for both startups and big enterprises looking to boost their AI projects.

Neysa aims to triple revenue and grow team

Launched by Sharad Sanghi (CEO), Anindya Das (CTO), and BV Jagadeesh (chairman), Neysa already runs 1,200 GPUs but plans to scale that up to over 20,000 in the next year and a half.

They're aiming to triple revenue by FY27 and grow their team beyond the current 110 people as demand for AI keeps rising.