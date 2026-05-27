NHAI may begin Ashram-Sarai Khwaja 7.5km 6-lane corridor by end-2026

Faster 15-minute commute could spur development

Once it's ready, your trip between Ashram and Sarai Khwaja could drop to just 15 minutes, way faster than now.

Plus, experts say this corridor will attract new businesses, shops, and homes along Mathura Road.

As Aman Gupta from RPS Group puts it, projects like this "Such projects strengthen long-term confidence among businesses, homebuyers, and investors alike." and could make the whole area more valuable over time.