NHAI may begin Ashram-Sarai Khwaja 7.5km 6-lane corridor by end-2026
Business
A new 7.5-kilometer, six-lane elevated road is coming soon to connect South Delhi and Faridabad, thanks to NHAI.
The Ashram-Sarai Khwaja corridor aims to make Mathura Road signal-free and cut down on those daily jams.
With a budget of ₹800 crore, the project is likely to begin by the end of 2026 if all approvals go through.
Faster 15-minute commute could spur development
Once it's ready, your trip between Ashram and Sarai Khwaja could drop to just 15 minutes, way faster than now.
Plus, experts say this corridor will attract new businesses, shops, and homes along Mathura Road.
As Aman Gupta from RPS Group puts it, projects like this "Such projects strengthen long-term confidence among businesses, homebuyers, and investors alike." and could make the whole area more valuable over time.